On March 31, 2019, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Faye, loved father of Ian, Andrew, Rachel and their partners. Treasured Granddad of Cameron, Alex, Daniel, Ashley, Ryan, Mitchell, and Olivia. Loved brother of Patricia, Michael, and John. A special thank you to the staff at Nurse Maude and Father John Adams for their wonderful support. Messages to the Newman Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Thursday, April 4, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
