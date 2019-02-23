MOTT, Peter Douglas:
We, Peter's family, wish to thank everyone for their kindness and understanding before and after Peter's passing. The cards, phone calls, messages and flowers were greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank the Nurse Maude Palliative Care organisation, all the staff at Kaiapoi Lodge Hospital and the Oncology Departments of St. George's and Christchurch Hospitals with a special thank you to Dr Tony Rahman, Dr Ben Hindson and Dr Andrew McGuire.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019