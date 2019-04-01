Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter MANNING. View Sign



On March 29, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly while doing what he loved, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Adrianne, much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Robert and Anne-Marie, and Lee, loving grandad of Ashleigh, and Samantha. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and the late John Bell, Thea and Peter Brown, loved brother-in-law of Peg and the late Stuart Smythe, Des and Jan Brosnan, Ali and Barbara Brosnan, and a much loved uncle and friend. Messages may addressed to The Family of the late Peter Manning, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully decline. The Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.







MANNING, Peter John:On March 29, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly while doing what he loved, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Adrianne, much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Robert and Anne-Marie, and Lee, loving grandad of Ashleigh, and Samantha. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and the late John Bell, Thea and Peter Brown, loved brother-in-law of Peg and the late Stuart Smythe, Des and Jan Brosnan, Ali and Barbara Brosnan, and a much loved uncle and friend. Messages may addressed to The Family of the late Peter Manning, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully decline. The Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019

