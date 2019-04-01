Peter MANNING

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter MANNING.

MANNING, Peter John:
On March 29, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly while doing what he loved, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Adrianne, much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Robert and Anne-Marie, and Lee, loving grandad of Ashleigh, and Samantha. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and the late John Bell, Thea and Peter Brown, loved brother-in-law of Peg and the late Stuart Smythe, Des and Jan Brosnan, Ali and Barbara Brosnan, and a much loved uncle and friend. Messages may addressed to The Family of the late Peter Manning, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully decline. The Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.