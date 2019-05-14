LIKEN, Peter Alexander:
On May 12, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 80 years. Loved husband of Paulene, much loved father and father-in-law of Antony, and Craig and Shelley, loved granddad of Emily, Jonty, Sam, and Lottie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Don (deceased) and Jeanette, and Anita and Frank Latta. Our thanks to all at Nurse Maude Hospital for their loving care of Peter over the last three and a half years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Liken, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to remember Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, May 16, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019