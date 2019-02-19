Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter HOLLIDAY. View Sign



On February 15, 2019, Pete died peacefully at home with his family supporting him. Loved husband of Felicity and friend of Frodo, very loving former husband of Olive, and partner of Irene, loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Kate, Ross and Vivien, Lynn and Michael, and Maree and Tony, loved grandfather of James, David, Esther, Lily; Henry, Molly; and Leo, and a loved great-grandfather. Loved step-father of Victoria, and Rose, and loved granddad of Harry, George; Richard, and Stephen. A huge thanks to staff on AMAU and Ward 23 Christchurch Hospital, the Nurse Maude teams who supported us both so amazingly, and Dr Richard Newman, our rock throughout many events. A Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.







