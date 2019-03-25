COSGROVE, Peter Francis:
Suddenly at Timaru, on March 23, 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Nola. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jo Wilson, Arnya and Tony Swindale, and Levi and Chrissie. Loved Poppa of Sam, Hunter, and Christian. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pauline and Bill, and Claire, Carol and Robert Lane, and Murray and Judy Anderson. A special friend to all his extended family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Talbot Park Hospital for their amazing care. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 75A Gleniti Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019