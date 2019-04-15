Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter BOULTER. View Sign



On April 12, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carole, much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Paul Shackleton, Jason and Chelsea (USA), devoted poppa of Florence, William; and Charlie, a loved brother-in-law, and uncle of Karen, Mark, and his family in the UK. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







BOULTER, Peter John:On April 12, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carole, much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Paul Shackleton, Jason and Chelsea (USA), devoted poppa of Florence, William; and Charlie, a loved brother-in-law, and uncle of Karen, Mark, and his family in the UK. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers