On May 15, 2019, peacefully passed away at his home, aged 59 years, surrounded by his family. Peter was a happy and generous man who loved his family, baking, cooking and his music. We are very sad to see him go but relieved that he is at peace. Peter was the loved husband of 39 years to Dagmar; precious father of Christian, Maike with Edward, and Katharina; cherished Opa to Aeon and Finley; brother of Heinz with Reinhilde; brother-in-law of Dieter, Detlef with Silvia, Claudia with Gerhard; uncle of Esther, Nicole, Julia, Sandra and Lisa, and best mate to Ashley. The family greatly appreciates the specialist care and support of Dr Ganly and his team, Dr Hill, and the palliative care teams of Nurse Maude and Access. Messages to the Bittermann family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In respecting Peter's wishes a private family gathering has been held.







