Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(69 years) Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded with a huge amount of love by his wife Chrissy, his children Rachel, Lisa, Richard, and Matthew, and brother-in-law Ian. Pete suffered a sudden attack of severe pancreatitis while in Queenstown on business and was flown to Dunedin Hospital. Peter born May 23, 1949, to Lucy and Raymond Bell and is survived by his brother Mike Bell, his wife Christina Bell, his children Rachel Erichsen, Lisa Price, Richard Bell, and Matthew Bell, and his adored grandchildren, Laura, Thea, and Maya Erichsen; Emma, and Sophie Price; Josh, and Cameron Cook; Wilson, and Marshall Bell; Jessica, and Addison Bell; and his puppy Maggie. Pete married Jan Bell (Williamson) in 1970 where they grew and nurtured their family in Lincoln. A loyal, dedicated and fun loving father, husband, son, brother, friend and valued employee of Sports Marine for 40 years. Peter was widowed in 1999 and found happiness with Christina Bell and they married in 2005. His genuine nature and positive outlook on life meant that he was very well respected in his professional and personal life. His capacity for love is felt by his wider family of his children's spouses, Chrissy's children and grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Bell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. We feel very honoured to be his family and invite you to celebrate his remarkable life with us in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 7, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







BELL, Peter John:(69 years) Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded with a huge amount of love by his wife Chrissy, his children Rachel, Lisa, Richard, and Matthew, and brother-in-law Ian. Pete suffered a sudden attack of severe pancreatitis while in Queenstown on business and was flown to Dunedin Hospital. Peter born May 23, 1949, to Lucy and Raymond Bell and is survived by his brother Mike Bell, his wife Christina Bell, his children Rachel Erichsen, Lisa Price, Richard Bell, and Matthew Bell, and his adored grandchildren, Laura, Thea, and Maya Erichsen; Emma, and Sophie Price; Josh, and Cameron Cook; Wilson, and Marshall Bell; Jessica, and Addison Bell; and his puppy Maggie. Pete married Jan Bell (Williamson) in 1970 where they grew and nurtured their family in Lincoln. A loyal, dedicated and fun loving father, husband, son, brother, friend and valued employee of Sports Marine for 40 years. Peter was widowed in 1999 and found happiness with Christina Bell and they married in 2005. His genuine nature and positive outlook on life meant that he was very well respected in his professional and personal life. His capacity for love is felt by his wider family of his children's spouses, Chrissy's children and grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Bell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. We feel very honoured to be his family and invite you to celebrate his remarkable life with us in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 7, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers