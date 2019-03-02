BANKS, Peter Oswald:
Suddenly, on February 28, 2019, in Clyde; aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy, much loved and cherished father of Nick and fiancée Louise, and Rachael, loved brother and brother-in-law of Janette and Graham Anderson, Alistair and the late Merrilyn, Andrew, Ian and P.J, Heather Blaikie, Raylene and Keith Munro, and Diane and Paul Anderson, loved son of the late Les and Nola Banks, loved son in law of Noeline and the late Brian Hogue and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for Peter will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019