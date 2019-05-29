Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter BALE. View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Reg. V50550 Warrant Officer Class 1 NZA 1979-2003.

Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Greymouth on May 26, 2019, aged 58. Treasured partner and soulmate of Michelle (Mitch) de Vries, loved youngest son of the late Joe and Gladys, father of Chris, Kelly, and April, grandfather of Alexandra, Georgie, Drake, Layla, and Ronin, a loved brother of Terry, and the late Bob, and Josephine, much loved son-in-law of Bram and Judy de Vries, and Ailsa and Rob Harrison, a dearly loved special friend of Aria, and a cherished uncle, cousin, and a friend of many. To the emergency services - thank you for doing your best. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to 434 Main South Road, Paroa, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Pete's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Friday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

A gentle soul who cared for all and who will be sorely missed.







BALE, Peter (Pete):Reg. V50550 Warrant Officer Class 1 NZA 1979-2003.Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Greymouth on May 26, 2019, aged 58. Treasured partner and soulmate of Michelle (Mitch) de Vries, loved youngest son of the late Joe and Gladys, father of Chris, Kelly, and April, grandfather of Alexandra, Georgie, Drake, Layla, and Ronin, a loved brother of Terry, and the late Bob, and Josephine, much loved son-in-law of Bram and Judy de Vries, and Ailsa and Rob Harrison, a dearly loved special friend of Aria, and a cherished uncle, cousin, and a friend of many. To the emergency services - thank you for doing your best. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to 434 Main South Road, Paroa, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Pete's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Friday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.A gentle soul who cared for all and who will be sorely missed. Published in The Press on May 29, 2019

