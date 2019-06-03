Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter ACKROYD. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday June 1, 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Val. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Maryanne, Peter and Yvonne, Murray and Cathy, Wendy, and Rodney. Granddad Poppy to Correna and Shaun, Cherie, Natasha and Keegan, David and Sarah, Joshua and Jess, Jessica and Gina, Ethan, Lara and Ashton. Loved great granddad to Jack, Max, Jordan, Taylor and Preston, Evie, Chelsea, Logan and Katie, and Madison. Many thanks to Dr Tony Lynch, the staff on ward 24, Christchurch Hospital and the volunteer drivers for all their loving care of Peter. Messages to the Ackroyd family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/pjackroyd0106 A funeral service for Peter will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Gardiners Road then Wilkinsons Road only, on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 1.30pm.







ACKROYD, Peter John:Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday June 1, 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Val. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Maryanne, Peter and Yvonne, Murray and Cathy, Wendy, and Rodney. Granddad Poppy to Correna and Shaun, Cherie, Natasha and Keegan, David and Sarah, Joshua and Jess, Jessica and Gina, Ethan, Lara and Ashton. Loved great granddad to Jack, Max, Jordan, Taylor and Preston, Evie, Chelsea, Logan and Katie, and Madison. Many thanks to Dr Tony Lynch, the staff on ward 24, Christchurch Hospital and the volunteer drivers for all their loving care of Peter. Messages to the Ackroyd family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/pjackroyd0106 A funeral service for Peter will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Gardiners Road then Wilkinsons Road only, on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 1.30pm. Published in The Press from June 3 to June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers