OAKLEY, Peggy:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy OAKLEY.
At Radius Hawthorne on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in her 94th year. Most dearly loved wife of the late Osmyn (Ossie). Loved and cherished mum and mum-in-law of Sheryl and Geoff. Greatly loved nan and nan-in-law of Andrea Savage and Greg, and Blair and Jo Savage (Perth). Loved great-nan of Cody and Ava, and Lola and Mason (Perth). Messages to the Oakley family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads (entrance from Wilkinsons Rd via Gardiners Rd) on Friday, March 29, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019