Passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Granger House Rest Home Greymouth. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Shirley Maguigan (Rangiora), Carol and James Ashby (Paroa), loved nana of Liam Ashby, (Chch), loved sister and sister-in-law, and aunty. In her 91st year. Messages to 426 Main South Road, Greymouth. A memorial service will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 13 Sturge Street, Cobden, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11.00am.
"In Jehovah's Memory awaiting the resurrection
on the earth"
Resting in the care of
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019