Died peacefully on April 19, 2019, at Ultimate Care Rose Court, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harrie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Robin, and Rex and Denise, and loved mother of the late Colleen, and the late Lynley. Beloved nan and great friend of Nicola and Simon, and Richard and Teresa; great-nan of Holly, Smith, Emma, Nick, Zoe, and Alex; and great-great-nan of Otis, and Ted. Pauline will be dearly missed by her sisters Francie, and Doreen, and by her extended family and friends. Pauline's family extend their grateful thanks to Rose Court for the care and compassion shown to Pauline. Messages may be addressed to the Valentine Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Hohepa Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pevalentine1904 or at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at St Augustines Anglican Church, 5 Cracroft Tce, Cashmere, Christchurch, on Monday, April 29, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. A private family interment will take place at a later date.







