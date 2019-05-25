SHEED, Pauline Margaret
(nee Neutze):
On Saturday May 18, 2019, peacefully at Glenwood Home, Timaru. Daughter of the late Stanley and Myrtle Neutze. Cherished wife of the late Ivan. Dearly loved mother of Lindsay and partner Margaret, and Peter. Sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Waverly Neutze (both dec), Mervyn and Audrey (dec) Neutze, Colin and Lorraine Neutze (both dec) and Rosalie and Rick Smillie, Audrey and Owen Neutze (both dec), John (dec) and Shirley Sheed, and Gordon Sheed (dec). In keeping with Pauline's wishes a private funeral has been held. Thanks to Glenwood Home and Geraldine Funeral Home for Pauline's care. Messages to: The Sheed Family, Geraldine Flat Road, 21 RD, Geraldine 7991.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019