Acknowledgment

O'REILLY, Pauline Edith:

The family of the late Pauline O'Reilly wish to thank everyone who expressed love and support to us on the passing of a much loved Mum, Nana, Great-Nana, aunty and friend. Your phone calls, text messages, cards, visits, food and flowers were all greatly appreciated by the family. A big thank you to staff of Princes Court and Radius Millstream Rest Homes and Sealy Street Medical Centre. A special thanks to Father Denis Nolan and and Father Joaquin Camano for their special vigil service and funeral mass. Also thanks to Father Geoff Gray. Our thanks also to Our Lady of the Snows Parish and to all those that helped with the funeral service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our genuine appreciation of thanks to you all. It has been a great help to the family to know that she was loved by so many.



