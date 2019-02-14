O'REILLY,
Pauline Edith Ermenalda
(nee McKendry):
On February 13, 2019, at Princes Court, Ashburton. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Lyn, Aileen and Murray Straight, Maree, Kerry and Debbie, Janine, Denis and Wendy, Kathryn, Leo and Angela, Gerard and Jane, and Irene and Philip Duff. A much loved Nana and great-Nana. Messages to the O'Reilly family c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at Our Lady of the Snows, Catholic Church, Methven, on Monday, February 18, commencing at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Methven Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Sunday, February 17, commencing at 4.30pm.
"Our Dear Wee Soul"
Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019