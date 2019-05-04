O'REGAN, Sister Pauline
(formerly Sister Mary Jerome):
RSM, CBE, DCNZM
On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village surrounded by her loving Mercy Community and family. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 75th year of her Religious Profession. Special thanks to the staff of Essie Summers Retirement Village and to her Mercy community members, Sisters Helen Goggin and Marie McCrea. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Tuesday, May 7, at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. A Vigil will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 118 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, on Monday, May 6, at 7.00pm. Sister Pauline will be at our Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre, Villa Maria College, 21 Peer Street, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, May 6, from 9.00am to 2.00pm, and at St Mary's Catholic Church, 118 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, on Monday, May 6, from 4.00pm. You are welcome to pay your respects and pray.
Kia okioki ia i runga
i te rangimarie.
May Sr Pauline rest in peace.
Published in The Press from May 4 to May 6, 2019