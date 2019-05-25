HOLLAND-GATEHOUSE,
Pauline:
On May 23, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 74 years. Dearly loved partner of Ron Gatehouse for 23 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Elizabeth, and Jonathan (dec) and Carolyn. Loved wife of the late Trevor Holland. Much loved Grandma of Paige, Sayce, Corbin, and Aniesh; Simone, and Ethan. A much loved sister, aunty and friend to many. Much loved by her pets; Graeme, Barney and the late Elsa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice in Pauline's memory would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/pholland2305 Messages may be addressed to The Holland-Gatehouse family, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Pauline will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 29, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from May 25 to May 27, 2019