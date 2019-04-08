Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline DOUGLASS. View Sign



Pauline Cecilia May:

Peacefully passed at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, aged 85 years. Formerly of Lincoln. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian and dear mother and mother-in-law of Ralph and Glennys, Edwin, Alison and Peter, and Arthur (dec). Dearly loved and cherished Gran D to all

8 grandchildren. Pauline will be remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends as a fun-loving, kind-hearted and strong woman. The family extend their deep appreciation and thanks to the carers and staff at Strathallan. A memorial service celebrating the life of Pauline will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 1.30pm, at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru. In lieu of flowers donations to Forest and Bird or the SPCA would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Douglass Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A private cremation has been held.







