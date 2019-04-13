Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula FRIEND. View Sign



In Christchurch on Thursday, April 11, 2019, peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, David. Loving Mum of Liam. Loved daughter of Brenda and Greg Dilney (Nova Scotia), sister and aunt of Shaun and Dao and their family. Loved daughter-in-law of John and Avril Friend (Oamaru), and all of her extended family.

"Truly missed

and always loved."

In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ may be made online at bit.ly/pdfriend1104 A celebration of Paula's life will be held at St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Please wear something bright to celebrate Paula.







FRIEND, Paula Denise:In Christchurch on Thursday, April 11, 2019, peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, David. Loving Mum of Liam. Loved daughter of Brenda and Greg Dilney (Nova Scotia), sister and aunt of Shaun and Dao and their family. Loved daughter-in-law of John and Avril Friend (Oamaru), and all of her extended family."Truly missedand always loved."In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ may be made online at bit.ly/pdfriend1104 A celebration of Paula's life will be held at St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Please wear something bright to celebrate Paula. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers