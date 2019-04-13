FRIEND, Paula Denise:
|
In Christchurch on Thursday, April 11, 2019, peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, David. Loving Mum of Liam. Loved daughter of Brenda and Greg Dilney (Nova Scotia), sister and aunt of Shaun and Dao and their family. Loved daughter-in-law of John and Avril Friend (Oamaru), and all of her extended family.
"Truly missed
and always loved."
In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ may be made online at bit.ly/pdfriend1104 A celebration of Paula's life will be held at St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Please wear something bright to celebrate Paula.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019