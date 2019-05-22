LAMBERT, Paul Adrian:

On May 17, 2019, suddenly at home. Loved partner of Kim and her family, dearly loved son of Colin Lambert and the late Jan Hanham, stepson of Suzie (Sister), loved brother of Jason, and Scott, and brother-in-law of Laila. Loved husband of the late Cynthia, dad of Casey and Shawn, and granddad of Meeah, Kateigh, and Lexis. Paul was a loved uncle of Luke, Nadia, and Heidi, and a great friend of many.

Paul will be sadly missed

by all.

Messages to the Lambert Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Paul will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Saturday, May 25, at 11.00am.





