ELWOOD, Paul Robert:
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his 44th year. Dearly loved son of Ron and Sue Elwood, and stepson of Linda Dickinson, and Trevor Earle.
"We miss you and always will. Our love and tears are all we can give, these you will have as long as we live."
Forever in our hearts
A private cremation has been held. Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019