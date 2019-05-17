Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Paul Rogan Benedict:

Peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, aged 82. Paul was a kind and generous man who worked hard until the day he was unable. He loved his family, the land and his animals. We are terribly sad to see him go, but relieved he is at peace. Paul was the dearly loved husband of 53 years to Madeleine, adored Dad and father-in-law to Maria and Clint Pilkington, Nick and Sacha Cunningham, Liz and Matt Hanrahan, Becky and Glenn Steetskamp, and cherished Poppa to Ashleigh, Lara, Mya, Lily, Jules, Molly, George, Eddie and Henry. Paul was the son of the late Ben and Connie Cunningham, brother to the late Barry, Mary and Denis, and a fondly remembered uncle, cousin and friend. Madeleine and her family are deeply grateful to the Sisters, staff and friends of Nazareth House for the care and empathy you showed Paul in his last 19 months. Messages to Paul's family can be directed to John Rhind, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Nazareth Chapel on Monday, May 20, at 7.00pm. A funeral Mass for Paul will be celebrated in the Nazareth Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, on Tuesday, May 21 at 11.30am. The service will be followed by refreshments and then we will lay Paul to rest at the Shands Road Cemetery, Prebbleton.







