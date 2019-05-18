Guest Book View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Timaru Hospital, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Hilary, Tony, Geoff and Sophia and the late Phillip. Much loved by Pam and Tom McKinlay, Mark and Kirsten Mitchell, Fiona Clark and Caroline Body. Loved Grandad of Nicholas, Christopher, Hamish, Emily, Oliver, Isabel, Hamish, Finn, Ben, and Josh. Loved Great-Grandad of Riley, Braxton and Flynn. Loved twin brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Judy (Orewa), Kevin (dec), Ray (dec) and Dorothy (Rangiora), and June and Charles Barnes (both deceased). Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 314 Landsborough Rd, RD 4, Timaru 7974.







CLARK, Paul Francis:Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Timaru Hospital, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Hilary, Tony, Geoff and Sophia and the late Phillip. Much loved by Pam and Tom McKinlay, Mark and Kirsten Mitchell, Fiona Clark and Caroline Body. Loved Grandad of Nicholas, Christopher, Hamish, Emily, Oliver, Isabel, Hamish, Finn, Ben, and Josh. Loved Great-Grandad of Riley, Braxton and Flynn. Loved twin brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Judy (Orewa), Kevin (dec), Ray (dec) and Dorothy (Rangiora), and June and Charles Barnes (both deceased). Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 314 Landsborough Rd, RD 4, Timaru 7974. Published in The Press from May 18 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers