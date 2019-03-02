CAIN, Paul Douglas:
Peacefully on February 27, 2019, at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, aged 78 years. Much loved, husband of Shirley, eldest brother of Graham and Jan, Mary and Jeff, Barry and Ann, Claire and Gerald, Doug and Cushla, father of Mike and Kerry, Linda, Christine and Glen, Neil and Janelle, grandad and great-grandad, gone too soon. Special thanks to the staff of Ward DG at Burwood Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to the Cain family, c/[email protected] Garden flowers welcome at the cemetery and donations to The Stoke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pacain2702. A Requiem Mass for Paul will be Celebrated at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, March 4, at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Timaru Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019