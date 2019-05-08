PIERSON,
Patrick James (Pat):
At Grey Base Hospital on May 6, 2019, in his 75th year. Much loved by his children and their partners, Philip and Kasey, Melanie and David, Kirsty and John, and Richard and Yuko, his sister Clare and his grandchildren, Hayden; Max, and Jim; and Sora and Louis. Dearly loved former husband of Margaret. Loved son of the late Alice and Vic, and brother John, and Neville. Messages to PO Box 308, Hokitika 7842. Pat's farewell service will be held in the Kumara Memorial Hall, Seddon Street, Kumara, on Saturday, May 11, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Kumara Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 8, 2019