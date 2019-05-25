PEOPLES, Patrick Bernard:
Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House on May 19, 2019, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Joan, adored father and father-in-law of Patricia and Andrew Noble, Martin and Tracey, Bill and Gillian, Patrick and Michelle, Joan-Maria, Michael and Angela, Gerard and Elizabeth. Awesome grandfather to John and Bridget; Kimberley, Natalie, Matthew and the late Caitlin; Thomas, Nicholas, Billy and Lauren; Holly, Samuel, Alexandra and William; Michael and Jonathon; Lucy and Ben. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Julia and John Brown, the late Bill, Michael, Moya and Roger Gillett, Noreen and the late John Thompson, Bernadine and Arthur Richards, Brendan and Edna, Veronica and Bert Wiki, and Adrienne. Messages may be addressed to the Peoples family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Patrick's request a Requiem Mass has been celebrated with his family, he was laid to rest at Shands Road Cemetery, Prebbleton.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019