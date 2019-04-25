BUNT, Patrick Joseph (Pat):
On April 23, 2019, suddenly in Blenheim, aged 80 years. Loved husband of Shona. Loved father of Wayne (Australia), and Cheryl (Hamilton). A dear grandfather and great-grandfather, and stepfather to Shona's children.
Rest in Peace.
Messages to 57 Taylors Pass Road, Blenheim. A Funeral Service for Pat will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, April 26, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2019