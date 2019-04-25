Patrick BUNT

Guest Book
  • "You will be sadly missed by your family and friends,..."
    - Stephanie Loudon
  • "BUNT, Patrick Joseph (Pat): Loved 3rd child of the late..."
    - Patrick BUNT
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

BUNT, Patrick Joseph (Pat):
On April 23, 2019, suddenly in Blenheim, aged 80 years. Loved husband of Shona. Loved father of Wayne (Australia), and Cheryl (Hamilton). A dear grandfather and great-grandfather, and stepfather to Shona's children.
Rest in Peace.
Messages to 57 Taylors Pass Road, Blenheim. A Funeral Service for Pat will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, April 26, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.