THREADWELL,
Patricia Elizabeth (Pat):
On Sunday, April 21, 2019, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital with her family at her side; aged 83 years. Much loved Mum of Karen and Tam, Tony, Brent, Julie and Barry. A loved and loving Nana to Shiloh and Madison; Ben and Victoria, Donne and Matt, and Ashton; Sam and Hollie, Krystle and Vai. Great-Grandmother to Nixon and Jaxon. Previously married to Ron, and mother-in-law to Shirley and Carolyn. At Pat's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Threadwell family, c/- PO Box 138, Lyttelton 8082.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019