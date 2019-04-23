TEAGUE, Patricia Margaret
(Pat): Q.S.O
Peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Wesley Care Hospital, with her loving family at her side, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil Teague. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nicola and Peter, Phil and Philippa, Graeme and Lucia, Andrew and Colleen, and Karen and Barrey. Loved and adored grandmother of Rebecca, and Johanna; Jonty, and Louis; Kayla, Raya, and David; and Bianca, Dayna, and Briar. Loved great-grandmother of Maia, Caydence, Blake, Emily, Beau, and Ayla. Loved and cherished friend and companion of Heather. Messages may be addressed to the Teague family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to The Christchurch Methodist Mission would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pmteague2004 A Celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Christchurch North Methodist Parish, Corner of Harewood Road and Chapel Street, Papanui, Christchurch, on Friday, April 26, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019