Patricia SWANNEY

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

SWANNEY, Patricia Mary:
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Allan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara, Mary, the late Maureen, Robert and Nadine, and Neil and Helen, cherished grandmother of Andrew, Julie, Amanda, Toni, Sophie, and Nick, great-grandmother of Estella, and Sabine.
'Rest in Peace'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Swanney, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated in the Carmelite Monastery, 52 Halswell Road, Hoon Hay, on Saturday, June 15, at 11.00am. The Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Carmelite Monastery, on Friday, June 14, at 6.30pm.

Published in The Press on June 14, 2019
