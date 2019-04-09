RHODES, Patricia Jean:
Passed away at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, on April 7, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Doris and Herbert Rhodes. Loved family member of the Winfield and Kilty families. Special godmother of Adrienne Hoggarth, and loved and respected by her many friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Rhodes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019