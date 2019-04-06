NORRISS, Patricia Joan:
On April 4, 2019, passed away peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Christine, Suzanne, Tony and Sue, Robert and Denise, Gina and Phil, loved nana of Matthew, and Samuel; Dean and Janet, and Donna; Liam, David, Joshua, and Ben; Lily, Chloe, and William; Katherine, Bethany, and Hannah, and loved great-grandma of all her great-grandchildren.
Psalm 63 verse 5:
With singing lips
my mouth will praise you
Special thanks to Wendover Rest Home, and WesleyCare for their love and care of our dear mother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Norriss, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held in the St Albans Baptist Church, 64 McFaddens Road, St Albans, on Tuesday, April 9, at 1.00pm.
