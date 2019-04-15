MOORE,
Patricia Joyce (Pat)
(nee Gillespie):
On April 12, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Matt, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd and Marie Moore, Jan and John Tracey and Gail Moore. Much loved Nana of Amy and John, Ashley and Julia, Tony and Laura; Matt and Taryn, and Hannah; Lucy and Aleisha. Great-Nana Pat to Evie, Lucy, Lucia, and Aria. Respected former mother-in-law of Tony. Messages to the family of Pat Moore, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, April 17, at 1.00pm, followed by a committal at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road.
Published in The Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019