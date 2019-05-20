LEWIS, Patricia Rita Merie
'Patilu':
On May 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Jim for 59 years, much loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Rocky and Ngaire, Mark and Sherrie, Kerry, and David (both deceased), Lani and the late Earl, proud and loving grandmother of her 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, special friend of Kaye, and Anna. Special thanks to Dr Paul Peterson, the management and staff at Ilam Lifecare, the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team, Dr Chris Atkinson, Judith Fanning, the 'angels' from the Christchurch Nursing Bureau, Sandi, Deborah, Linda, Liz, Pauline, and Trish for their incredible loved and devoted care. Messages may be sent to PO Box 79107, Christchurch 8042. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019