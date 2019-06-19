Patricia ELLIS

Death Notice

ELLIS, Patricia Norah:
On June 15, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jean and George Fisher, loved aunty of Margaret and Hans, and a loved great-aunt of Julie and Phil, and their children. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Ellis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, July 21, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on June 19, 2019
