(née Kavanagh):

On May 8, 2019, Pat passed away peacefully at WesleyCare, Christchurch, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Derek, and adored mother and best friend of Debbie Haywood, and Andrew Brunt.

"Jesus holds her in his hands - we hold her in our hearts."

A truly beautiful and gracious lady now at peace.

Special thanks to the wonderful careers and nurses at Whero Ward, WesleyCare, for their empathy, care, kindness and respect. Messages maybe addressed to The Family of the late Patricia Brunt, c/- PO Box 8666, Riccarton, Christchurch. A private Funeral has been held at Pat's request.







