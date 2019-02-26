BOOTH, Patricia Joan (Pat):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Middlepark Rest Home. Cherished and much loved mum and mother-in-law to Simone, Nicholas and Yvonne, Michelle and Jason, and Richard and Tania, a very special sister and sister-in-law of Jackie and Grant Rhodes, nana of Benjamin, Jessee, Lachlan, Samuel, Connor, Reuben, and Sugar and Angel special fur granbabies, and a great-grandmother to Atlanta-Rose. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545.
"A beautiful lady, forever in our hearts"
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, February 28, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019