Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(Trish) (nee Maher):

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loving mum of James, Sam and Caitlin, step-mum of Sarah and Ben, mother-in-law of Matt. Adored Nana of Lily, Evie, and Emilia, and Nana Trish to Brock and Tiahna. With special thanks to John, Christine and Keith for their incredible support. Will be sadly missed by her many friends. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Wesley Care. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service.

"Forever taking care of us all"

The Funeral Service will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Monday, March 25, at 11.00am.







ALDERTON, Patricia Amy(Trish) (nee Maher):Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loving mum of James, Sam and Caitlin, step-mum of Sarah and Ben, mother-in-law of Matt. Adored Nana of Lily, Evie, and Emilia, and Nana Trish to Brock and Tiahna. With special thanks to John, Christine and Keith for their incredible support. Will be sadly missed by her many friends. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Wesley Care. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service."Forever taking care of us all"The Funeral Service will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Monday, March 25, at 11.00am. Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers