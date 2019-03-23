ALDERTON, Patricia Amy
(Trish) (nee Maher):
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loving mum of James, Sam and Caitlin, step-mum of Sarah and Ben, mother-in-law of Matt. Adored Nana of Lily, Evie, and Emilia, and Nana Trish to Brock and Tiahna. With special thanks to John, Christine and Keith for their incredible support. Will be sadly missed by her many friends. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Wesley Care. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service.
"Forever taking care of us all"
The Funeral Service will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Monday, March 25, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019