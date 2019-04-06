MACE, Patria Ray:
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on Friday, March 29, 2019, aged 76 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brendon, Francine and Angus, and Soren, beloved grandmother of Brooke, Georgia, Ashleigh, Claudia, Morgan, Miles, and Connor, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ted and Barbara Mace, and aunty of Michelle, and Vicky. Special thanks to the Christchurch Hospital staff at M.D.U and Patria's specialist Dr Steve Gibbons and Sharron Ellis. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patria Mace c/- PO Box 2202, Christchurch 8140. A private Funeral Service has been held for Patria.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019