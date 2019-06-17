Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela SHACKEL. View Sign Service Information Fraser J & Sons Limited 199 Esk St Invercargill , Southland 032184095 Death Notice



SHACKEL, Pamela Dallas

(Pam) (nee Rendell):

At Southland Hospice, Invercargill on Friday, June 14, 2019. Dearly loved wife, friend and fellow train traveller of Eric. Long time friend of Eric's family Stuart, Anne and Jessica, and Dayle and Angela. Loved Nana Pam to Paige and Jordyn; whose happy faces have cheered these final weeks. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, June 21. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 36 Paterson Street, Invercargill.

SHACKEL, Pamela Dallas

(Pam) (nee Rendell):

At Southland Hospice, Invercargill on Friday, June 14, 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Steven, Michael and Tumoana, Katherine and Darren, and the late Trevor, Sarah and Jonny, and loved Gran to Cassandra, Jordon, Charlie, and Abbey. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, June 21. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 36 Paterson Street, Invercargill.







SHACKEL, Pamela Dallas(Pam) (nee Rendell):At Southland Hospice, Invercargill on Friday, June 14, 2019. Dearly loved wife, friend and fellow train traveller of Eric. Long time friend of Eric's family Stuart, Anne and Jessica, and Dayle and Angela. Loved Nana Pam to Paige and Jordyn; whose happy faces have cheered these final weeks. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, June 21. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 36 Paterson Street, Invercargill.SHACKEL, Pamela Dallas(Pam) (nee Rendell):At Southland Hospice, Invercargill on Friday, June 14, 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Steven, Michael and Tumoana, Katherine and Darren, and the late Trevor, Sarah and Jonny, and loved Gran to Cassandra, Jordon, Charlie, and Abbey. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, June 21. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 36 Paterson Street, Invercargill. Published in The Press on June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers