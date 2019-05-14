SEXSTONE,
Pamela Maureen (Pam):
On May 12, 2019, passed away peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Roger, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicola and Shane, Paul and Natasha, and Miranda, loving nana of Steven, Jessica, and Jemma; Tempany, and Laughlan, loved great-nana of Bailey, Montahna, and Nixon; and Mayden-Rose, loved sister and sister-in-law of Don and Cam, loved aunty of Steve, Corrine, Michael, and Kiri. Special thanks to all the staff at Rosewood Rest Home for their wonderful care of Pam. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pam Sexstone c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Pam will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, May 17, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019