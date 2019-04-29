RICHARDSON,
Pamela Eileen (Pam):
On April 26, 2019. Much loved mum of Debbie, and Jo, mother-in-law of Mark, and Rob. Adored nana of Sarah, Amy, Jacob, and Oliver, loved daughter of the late Albert and Lillian Richardson. Our sincere thanks to Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pam Richardson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Garden flowers only please. A Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, May 2 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2019