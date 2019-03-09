Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Pamela Marion (Pam):

On March 8, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denis and Karen, Marianne and Geoff Sutton, and Hamish and Joanne, loved Granny Pam of Kate, James; Anna, Ben; Emma, Lucy and Adam, and loved great-granny of Kaden, and Brinen. Special thanks to Dr O'Gorman and the staff at Anthony Wilding for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pam de Pass, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 14, at 2.00pm.







