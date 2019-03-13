FITZPATRICK,
Paddy (Padraig):
On March 10, 2019, suddenly while enjoying the outdoors; aged 55 years. Deeply loved husband of Karen and adored father of Emma, Tom, and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Lee-Anne, Woody and Logan, Juliet and Graham, and Jane and Steve. Loved brother-in-law of Heather and Gary, Fiona and Russell, Alex and Deb, favourite son-in-law of Jan, and a loved uncle of Georgia, Luke, Ella, Jack, Lachy, Chloe, Tim and Amy, Mark, Rachael and Sam, Ella, Oscar, and Oliver. Messages to the Fitzpatrick family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Helicopter would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Paddy's life will be held in the St Bede's College Gymnasium, 210 Main North Road, Papanui, on St Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, at 12.30pm.
