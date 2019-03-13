Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Paddy (Padraig):

On March 10, 2019, suddenly while enjoying the outdoors; aged 55 years. Deeply loved husband of Karen and adored father of Emma, Tom, and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Lee-Anne, Woody and Logan, Juliet and Graham, and Jane and Steve. Loved brother-in-law of Heather and Gary, Fiona and Russell, Alex and Deb, favourite son-in-law of Jan, and a loved uncle of Georgia, Luke, Ella, Jack, Lachy, Chloe, Tim and Amy, Mark, Rachael and Sam, Ella, Oscar, and Oliver. Messages to the Fitzpatrick family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Helicopter would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Paddy's life will be held in the St Bede's College Gymnasium, 210 Main North Road, Papanui, on St Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, at 12.30pm.







FITZPATRICK,Paddy (Padraig):On March 10, 2019, suddenly while enjoying the outdoors; aged 55 years. Deeply loved husband of Karen and adored father of Emma, Tom, and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Lee-Anne, Woody and Logan, Juliet and Graham, and Jane and Steve. Loved brother-in-law of Heather and Gary, Fiona and Russell, Alex and Deb, favourite son-in-law of Jan, and a loved uncle of Georgia, Luke, Ella, Jack, Lachy, Chloe, Tim and Amy, Mark, Rachael and Sam, Ella, Oscar, and Oliver. Messages to the Fitzpatrick family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Helicopter would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Paddy's life will be held in the St Bede's College Gymnasium, 210 Main North Road, Papanui, on St Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, at 12.30pm. Published in The Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019

