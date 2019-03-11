SCOTT, Owen John:
Peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at South Canterbury Hospice with Barbara and Duncan at his side; aged 75. Beloved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Duncan and Amy, and Anna and Nigel Peacock. Adored grandad of Thomas, and Charles; and Mitchell, and Connor. Loved and respected uncle of Harvey and Rachel Nelson; Gabrielle and Richard Broad; Scott and Lisa Jolly; James and Sarah Pope; and Sarah and Andy Burnett; and their families.
"Husband, Father, Grandfather, Stockman, Farmer and Friend"
A service to celebrate Owen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, March 13, at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully appreciated and may by left at the service. Special thanks to the wonderful team at South Canterbury Hospice and the medical profession in general for the wonderful care of Owen over the last period of time. Messages to 20 Collingwood Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2019