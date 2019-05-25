GREET,
Owen David (David):
On May 21, 2019, died peacefully in his sleep at Addington Gardens. Loved husband of Sandra; loved brother of Alastair and Judith; dearly loved father of Cathie, Nick, and Becca; and cherished stepfather and granddad of Catherine and Ken and Anna; Elizabeth and Shayne and Hunter; Anthony and Kate and William, Georgia, and Imogen; Michael and Linda and Kellie, Sarah and Sophie. He will retain a special place in all our hearts. Private cremation will be held by request. Messages to the Greet family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019