Acknowledgment

EDGERTON,

Owen Lawrence:

6.4.1950 - 23.10.2018

The Edgerton Whanau would like to express their sincere thanks to every person we met on Owen's journey. Southland Hospital staff, Ambulance personnel, our Hospice family and Vickery Court. We were treated with such loving care by the Winton Medical Centre, Winton Pharmacy, District Nurses, Cancer Society and Winton and Districts Funeral Services through a truly devastating time for us all. Owen handled it with incredible strength, a sense of humour and grateful thanks for the help he was given. All our wonderful "cobbers", friends and family gave us love and strength and continue to do so. His work colleagues, correspondence, visits and gifts throughout those ten months were gold to him.

"I could have missed the pain, but I would have had to miss the dance"

Tony Arata.



Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers